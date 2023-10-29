7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, October 29, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
Today
Rain, mainly before 1pm. High near 55. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
Rain, mainly after 1am. Low around 44. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday
Rain, mainly before 2pm. High near 48. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night
A chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday
Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tuesday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
