BREAKING NEWS: PSP Searching for Missing Teen

Sunday, October 29, 2023 @ 12:10 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

missing-teen-watersFRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to a release issued by Trooper Johnson, authorities are searching for 15-year-old Brittany Waters of Oil City.

Police say Waters left her residence in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, on October 27 around 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Waters is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Franklin barracks at 814-676-6596. 

Resized_2


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

