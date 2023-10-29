 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Croissants

Sunday, October 29, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The perfect fall treat!

Ingredients

12 unsliced croissants
2 cups milk chocolate chips

1/3 cup sugar
1 teaspoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 cup milk
4 large eggs, lightly beaten
1/2 cup half-and-half cream
3 teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions

-Cut a slit into the side of each croissant; fill with about 2 tablespoons chocolate chips. In a shallow bowl, combine the sugar, cornstarch and cinnamon; whisk in milk until smooth. Whisk in the eggs, cream and vanilla.

-Dip croissants into egg mixture. Place in two greased 15x10x1-in. baking pans. Bake at 400° for 7-9 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


