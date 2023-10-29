Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Croissants

The perfect fall treat!

Ingredients

12 unsliced croissants

2 cups milk chocolate chips



1/3 cup sugar1 teaspoon cornstarch1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1 cup milk4 large eggs, lightly beaten1/2 cup half-and-half cream3 teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions

-Cut a slit into the side of each croissant; fill with about 2 tablespoons chocolate chips. In a shallow bowl, combine the sugar, cornstarch and cinnamon; whisk in milk until smooth. Whisk in the eggs, cream and vanilla.

-Dip croissants into egg mixture. Place in two greased 15x10x1-in. baking pans. Bake at 400° for 7-9 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.

