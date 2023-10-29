Man Charged With Breaking into Clarion Borough Apartment, Assaulting Residents & Injuring Responding Officer Sentenced to 2 Years Probation

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man accused of breaking into two Clarion Borough residences and assaulting two individuals, as well as injuring a responding officer, was recently sentenced to two years of probation.

According to court documents, President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton sentenced 23-year-old Clinton Anthony Bonetti, of Butler, to two years of probation on the following charge:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (one count)

Bonetti pleaded guilty to the above charge on September 6 during a Special Plea hearing in front of Judge Seidle-Patton.

As part of the plea agreement, the following charges were dropped:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI to designated individuals, Felony 2

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforce, Misdemeanor 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

According to court documents, Bonetti received 23 days credit for time served.

As part of the probation requirements, Bonetti shall:

– Pay the costs of prosecution and a supervision fee;

– Submit a DNA sample and pay the costs associated;

– Receive a mental health evaluation and follow through with any recommended treatment;

– Receive a drug and alcohol evaluation and follow through with any recommended treatment;

– Perform 50 hours of community service; and

– Abide by Clarion County’s standard rules and conditions of probation and parole.

Details of the case:

Clarion Borough Police Officers were dispatched to an apartment on Wilson Avenue in Clarion Borough around 7:17 a.m. on Sunday, February 19, for a report of a break-in, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon arrival at the residence on Wilson Avenue, officers found Clinton Bonetti on the floor of the apartment. The resident stated Bonetti did not live there, and they had never seen him before, the complaint states.

The residents of the first apartment explained they were asleep when one of the residents heard a strange noise and banging coming from the living room. She went out and found her front door open, and Bonetti was in her apartment. She screamed at him to get out and then tased him because he wouldn’t leave, according to the complaint.

Bonetti left the residence and ran into the neighboring apartment through the side door that was unlocked. The female from the first apartment followed Bonetti into the neighboring apartment because she saw the side door open, the complaint notes.

As Bonetti entered the neighboring apartment, the resident was also asleep, but he was awakened by loud music and heard someone in the apartment. He came out and yelled at Bonetti to get out of the apartment. Bonetti then slapped the female resident from the first apartment, the complaint indicates.

The resident from the neighboring apartment then put Bonetti in a headlock because he was attacking him, according to the complaint.

The female from the first apartment tased Bonetti again to try to get him to stop. Bonetti then said “Kill me,” the complaint states.

The complaint states that the residents then called 9-1-1.

Officers arrived at the Wilson Avenue apartments and found Bonetti on the ground and he was “acting like he was passed out.” An officer could see him continuing to open his eyes indicating “he could understand what the officer was saying.” As officers began to roll Bonetti over and place him under arrest, Bonetti resisted arrest until the handcuffs were put on. He then began to kick both officers, the complaint states.

Bonetti continued to resist arrest until he was finally put in the cruiser, the complaint states.

It was noted that Bonetti caused injury to an officer’s right thumb, left pinky finger, and right leg during the scuffle, the complaint indicates.

He was arraigned in front of Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 19.

