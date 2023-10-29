 

Missing Teenager Found Safe

Sunday, October 29, 2023 @ 03:10 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

image - 2023-08-31T075354.041FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a teen who went missing on October 27 has been found safe.

According to Trooper Johnson, the 15-year-old Oil City girl was located on October 29.

Police say she left her residence in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, on October 27 around 5:30 p.m.

No further information has been released.


