Missing Teenager Found Safe

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a teen who went missing on October 27 has been found safe.

According to Trooper Johnson, the 15-year-old Oil City girl was located on October 29.

Police say she left her residence in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, on October 27 around 5:30 p.m.

No further information has been released.

