New Barkeyville Sheetz Station Closer to Reality



BARKEYVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Conditional approval was given for a new Sheetz location in Barkeyville by the Venango County Regional Planning Commission last month.

If the project proceeds, it would be the third such fueling station built near the corners of the Interstate 80/Route 8 interchange.

The proposed six- to seven-month construction project at the corner of Route 8 and Gibb Road is slated to begin in early 2024, beginning with the demolition of the Kings Family Restaurant, the hotel building, and an adjoining auto shop.

The new facility will feature fuel dispensers for passenger vehicles and tractor-trailers, a convenience store, a drive-thru, and EV recharging stations. There is no plan for a car wash.

According to the proposal, there are wetland or stream impacts, but the project did require zoning variances from the Barkeyville Borough Zoning Hearing Board. The variances have already been approved.

Multiple emails to Sheetz’s media relations team asking for more information went unanswered.

