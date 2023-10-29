All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: James Bish
James Bish served our country in the United States Army.
Name: James “Jim” A. Bish (Rabbit)
Born: July 3, 1939
Died: April 29, 2023
Hometown: New Bethlehem, Pa.
Branch: United States Army
He also served the community as a lifetime member of the New Bethlehem Fire Company.
He was laid to rest in the New Bethlehem Cemetery where full military honors were accorded.
Click here to view a full obituary.
