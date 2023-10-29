AmeriCorps Is Not a Moment. It’s a Movement.
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – As Keystone SMILES and the AmeriCorps program celebrate 30 years of service they are also celebrating Diversity in October.
They take pride in the many diverse communities that the AmeriCorps members serve.
Here are some of the highlights from October:
ALF Food Stock 2023
Every year the Autumn Leaf Festival in Clarion, Pa., conducts a canned food drive (Food Stock). On Sept 25th, the House of Trades team delivered empty bags to numerous households in Knox. One week later the team went around the neighborhoods collecting the food in the bags.
This year the House of Trades team collected 50 bags from 42 households.
Knox PreK
Staff and AmeriCorps members at the Preschool in Knox have been enjoying the last few days of nice weather. Currently, five AmeriCorps members are serving in Knox, and there are 37 children enrolled.
SMILES Refurbishing Project
The House of Trades has been busy renovating the front of a Keystone SMILES building on Main Street in Knox.
The building needed a new roof, a new front, and a new sign. They are currently working on patching the sidewalk and painting the building. The sign was designed by Vinyl Graphics in Shippenville, Pa.
AmeriCorps Training
Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps currently has 82 members recruited and enrolled.
AmeriCorps positions are still available. Check out www.keystonesmiles.org to see where the openings are.
Training is ongoing as members serve in a variety of potential career pathways. One of the CPR instructors, Barb Buzard, helps with the in-person assessments. Barb is an AmeriCorps alumni (class of 1994), a retired Keystone SMILES staff, and a retired paramedic. They are always very thankful for her continued service to Keystone SMILES.
To date, 55 AmeriCorps members have been trained in CPR in September and October.
30 Years of Keystone SMILES
Keystone SMILES has accomplished many projects over the years. Every month they would like to highlight some of them. The first AmeriCorps project was the early childhood building.
Pictured below is the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the children’s center on Main Street in Knox.
Staff and AmeriCorps members spent many hours renovating the old pharmacy building. Keystone SMILES CLC is entering its 30th year of providing early childhood programs for the surrounding communities and families.
The center averaged 38 children attending either Pre-K Counts or private preschool programs during the school year and 26 children during the summers.
More than 1,900 children have benefited over the years.
