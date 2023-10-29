SPONSORED: Ask The Skin Care Doc – What Is Microneedling?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier of Simply Skin Medical Spa submitted the following article: What is Microneedling?
One of the hottest treatments in skin rejuvenation is Microneedling! It is a treatment, that when performed correctly by a physician or their certified skincare professional, will produce collagen and elastin in all skin types and colors, thus referred to as Collagen Induction Therapy.
Collagen makes up 70% of the top layer of skin, but by the age of 35, almost half of the collagen you were born with is lost. This results in skin degeneration, and visible loss of firmness and elasticity, which can be rejuvenated.
At Simply Skin, microneedling is performed using SkinPen MD, the first FDA-approved handheld device that has a tip with small needles that rapidly vibrates up and down making many micro-perforations in the skin.
Micro perforations are micro-wounds that stimulate the body’s natural healing by releasing growth factors within the deep layers of the skin, causing collagen and elastin to be produced which builds new layers of healthy skin.
The skin is prepped with a topical cream to help numb the area, then after a thorough cleansing, the procedure is performed on the whole face, and neck if desired, taking about 30 minutes.
At Simply Skin, the treatment is finished with the addition of FDA-approved topical agents to accelerate healing and boost collagen including next-generation SkinMedica TNS Advanced + Serum, full of growth factors and peptides, and the best in class for post-procedures, Alastin Skin Regenerating Nectar that has growth factors, peptides, and TriHex technology.
For those who prefer their own growth factors, we also use PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) by obtaining your own blood sample which also promotes faster healing and boosts collagen regeneration.
Following the procedure, the skin will feel like a sunburn for one to two hours, which suddenly resolves. The following day you are unlikely to know you had the procedure done and can resume all regular activities, including make-up application.
SkinPen MD is effective in treating fine lines and wrinkles, acne scars, stretch marks, hair loss, skin tightening, hyperpigmentation, and improve overall skin health.
Although you will see and feel the benefit of just one treatment, a series of four has been medically proven to have the most noticeable and long-lasting results.
A maintenance treatment every six to 12 months is recommended to further continue the anti-aging benefits, but once you see and feel the improvement, you will be motivated to follow through with your investment in better skin.
Call Simply Skin at 814-227-2362 and bring your beauty to the surface with SkinPen MD. Schedule a free consultation with Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier or one of our skin care professionals.
Thank you to all those who submitted this question. We love answering all your questions concerning healthy skin.
~Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier
About Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier
Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier is the owner of Simply Skin Med Spa in Clarion and has been providing our area with expertise in skincare for 25 years. She is the first physician in the area to specialize in aesthetic skincare and non-invasive laser therapies for the improvement and maintenance of healthy skin.
She is committed to keeping abreast of the latest developments in cosmetic rejuvenation and trains with renowned physicians across the United States to offer the most effective options for skin health and appearance.
Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media.
Simply Skin offers professional-grade skin care, Botox, Juvéderm, multiple laser services, Coolsculpting, massage services, and spa treatments.
Call Simply Skin today and start your journey.
Phone: 814-227-2362
Address: 420 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214
Website: https://simplyskinmedispa.com/ Also, follow Simply Skin on FB, IG, and Twitter.
