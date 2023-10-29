Tickets Available for Drake Well’s Oil Boom Historic Dinner Set for November 4
TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Tickets are still available for purchase for the 2nd Annual Oil Boom Historic Dinner, presented by Friends of Drake Well, Inc.
The dinner is planned for Saturday, November 4th, at Drake Well Museum and will feature authentic dishes that were popular during the oil boom era of Titusville. Cocktail hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. with welcoming remarks and dinner following at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $75.00 per person with proceeds directly benefiting Friends of Drake Well in its mission to support Drake Well Museum and Park.
The evening’s menu consists of delectable selections taken from Titusville Eats, a collection of recipes compiled by author William B. Moore. The recipes were originally featured in various cookbooks from the Titusville community, including three cookbooks of the Titusville Methodist Church dated 1876, 1877, and 1891, as well as a cookbook from the Titusville Presbyterian Church dated 1903. Some of the recipe entries are a list of who’s who from the early oil industry including entries from the Joseph Seep family and Esther Tarbell, mother of famed journalist Ida Tarbell. Moore will also be signing copies of his book before and after dinner.
Cocktail hour entertainment will be provided by The Venango Brigade, a local Civil War-era musical act, followed by Ms. Kathryn Frazier of Titusville performing the violin during dinner.
The Oil Boom Historic Dinner will once again be held in memory of longtime Drake Well Museum volunteer and researcher, David L. Weber, who passed away in 2019. Friends of Drake Well used proceeds from the 2022 dinner to establish a research fellowship at Drake Well named in honor of Weber which will be made available to graduate students and academic researchers within the coming year.
To purchase tickets for the dinner, please contact Drake Well Museum at 814-827-2797 or email ra-phdrakewell@pa.gov to make a reservation and arrange payment. Deadline to RSVP is October 30th.
All proceeds benefit Friends of Drake Well, Inc., the nonprofit organization that supports the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission in the administration of Drake Well Museum and Park. More information on the museum and other upcoming events and projects can be found at www.drakewell.org.
Located off Route 8 south of Titusville, Drake Well Museum and Park is within the Oil Region National Heritage Area. Hours of operation are currently Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM with a switch to Friday to Sunday beginning November 1st. Drake Well Museum and Park is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission in partnership with Friends of Drake Well, Inc., a non-profit community-based organization, and is part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History® (www.PATrailsofHistory.com).
