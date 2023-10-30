7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Monday, October 30, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Rain, mainly before 1pm. Areas of fog before 3pm. High near 48. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight
A chance of rain between 9pm and 11pm. Areas of frost after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday
Areas of frost before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tuesday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 46.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday
A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.