Authorities ID Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting on IUP Campus

INDIANA, Pa. – The suspect in an officer-involved shooting incident on the campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) has been charged with aggravated assault and other counts and is currently lodged in the Indiana County Jail.

Cameron Held Raubaugh, 19, of Pittsburgh, was charged on Monday, October 30, with a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime, simple assault, and false reports to law enforcement authorities.

Raubaugh was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl and was remanded to the Indiana County Jail. Bail was denied.

In the course of this investigation, troopers learned that the incident began on October 29 at approximately 9:28 p.m. when Raubaugh himself called 9-1-1 to make a false report of an alleged robbery that did not occur. In his call to 9-1-1, Raubaugh reported that the suspect in the alleged robbery was in possession of a knife, was wearing all black clothing, and was currently in the stadium parking lot on the IUP campus. IUP police officers were then dispatched to the scene.

Upon the officers’ arrival to the area of the George P. Miller Stadium, a person, later identified as Raubaugh, was observed to be on foot, wielding a knife, and dressed in black clothing.

Raubaugh then ran toward one of the IUP police officers, who was also on foot. While he was wielding the knife, Raubaugh then charged at the officer and pushed the officer, causing the officer to fall.

During this encounter with Raubaugh, the officer fired one shot from their firearm and Raubaugh fled on foot.

Following a foot pursuit and taser deployment, Raubaugh was taken into custody by a trooper and officers with the IUP University Police and the Indiana Borough Police Department in the area of 722 Grant Street in Indiana Borough.

During the apprehension of Raubaugh, a trooper observed that Raubaugh had a knife in his hand. He was also found in possession of a ski mask. The knife was subsequently recovered by an officer with the Indiana Borough Police Department.

No injuries were reported.

In the course of this investigation, it was determined that Raubaugh intentionally assaulted the IUP police officer while wielding the knife in an attempt to be shot by the officer.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 8 at 2:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.