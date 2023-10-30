Caleb Lang Hired as Golden Eagles’ Baseball Coach

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Caleb Lang has been hired as the new Golden Eagles head baseball coach.

Lang arrives at Clarion with extensive coaching experience in college baseball, which includes serving as an assistant coach at NAIA Concordia in Nebraska for the past three years.

“We are proud to announce that Caleb Lang will be the next leader of our baseball program,” said larion Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Wendy Snodgrass. “Throughout his coaching career he’s been a key contributor to highly successful programs, in particular with his ability to develop hitters at the collegiate level. We’re excited to have him come to Clarion and begin working with our student-athletes.”

Lang assumes the role that became available after Doc Neiman, who accepted a position at Division I St. Joseph’s earlier this year, departed.

“When visiting Clarion, my wife and I felt at peace and thankful,” Lang said. “The vision for athletics that was displayed by Dr. Snodgrass and [Associate Athletic Director Joe] Lopez was exciting, and the staff, faculty, and entire Clarion community were welcoming. I am humbled to be chosen as the next coach of Clarion baseball. We will immediately begin looking to make incremental improvements that we can reap in the future.”

Lang spent three seasons at Concordia. During his time there he primarily worked with the team’s hitters. In Lang’s first season at Concordia, the program broke a school record for wins in a season, securing 42 victories and making its first-ever appearance in the NAIA World Series.

Offensively, the Bulldogs achieved remarkable milestones, setting single-season school records for home runs (90), runs scored (468), and hits (599). Additionally, four Concordia position players were named first team all-conference. Notably, the team’s home run total shattered the previous school record of 40 homers in a season, set by the 2016 team.

Before his time at Concordia, Lang spent a season as an assistant coach at Division II Flagler College. Previous to that, he gained coaching experience as a graduate assistant coach at Eastern Nazarene College for two years.

Lang’s college baseball career unfolded at NCAA Division III Cairn University in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. During his time there, he amassed an impressive collection of accolades, including two-time NCAA D-III All-American honors.

Lang was further recognized as the New York Collegiate Baseball League Player of the Year and achieved the distinction of being a three-time first-team National Christian College Athletic Association All-American. Lang received the prestigious Hank Burbridge Unlimited Potential Award in recognition of his outstanding achievements on the field.

Lang earned undergraduate degrees in Business Administration and Biblical Studies. He received his master’s in Management from Eastern Nazarene. He has shared his passion for baseball by volunteering with the Miracle League, playing the sport with adults and children facing physical and mental challenges. He also spent eight weeks in the Dominican Republic, teaching baseball and providing meals to those in need.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.