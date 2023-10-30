Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Zander
Monday, October 30, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Zander!
Zander is a young male Pointer mix.
His vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Zander is friendly, affectionate, and playful.
He was brought to the rescue center along with another dog by local police due to neglect by the owner.
For more information on him, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
