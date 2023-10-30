Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spooky Pretzel Bones

Make these pretzels to go with beer cheese dip!

Ingredients

1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast

1-1/2 cups warm water (110° to 115°)



1 tablespoon sugar2 teaspoons salt4-1/4 to 4-1/2 cups all-purpose flour8 cups water1/2 cup baking soda1 large egg, lightly beatenKosher salt, sesame seeds, poppy seeds or grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

-In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add sugar, salt and 2 cups flour; beat until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a stiff dough.

-Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.

-Punch dough down; divide into 12 portions. Roll each into a 14-in. rope; tie a knot at each end.

-Preheat oven to 425°. In a large saucepan, bring water and baking soda to a boil. Place 1 pretzel at a time into boiling water for 30 seconds. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain well on paper towels.

-Place 2 in. apart on greased baking sheets. Brush with egg; sprinkle with desired topping. Bake 12-14 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from pans to wire racks. Serve warm.

