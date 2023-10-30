Driver Killed After Being Ejected From Vehicle in Rollover Crash in Armstrong County

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle during a rollover crash in Armstrong County on Saturday morning.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the crash occurred around 8:36 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, on Tarrtown Road in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a 2016 Ford Focus was traveling south when the 67-year-old male driver failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway.

The vehicle’s passenger side tires exited the roadway’s western shoulder. It continued traveling in a southwestern direction and struck an embankment with its right front end.

After impact, the vehicle continued to climb up the embankment and rolled onto its driver’s side.

The driver was ejected out of the passenger side window while the vehicle was rolling over.

The driver was not using a seat belt and suffered fatal injuries.

According to the Armstrong County Coroner’s office, the driver was identified as William Little of Adrian.

