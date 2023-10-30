 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Driver Killed After Being Ejected From Vehicle in Rollover Crash in Armstrong County

Monday, October 30, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police lineARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle during a rollover crash in Armstrong County on Saturday morning.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the crash occurred around 8:36 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, on Tarrtown Road in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a 2016 Ford Focus was traveling south when the 67-year-old male driver failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway.

The vehicle’s passenger side tires exited the roadway’s western shoulder. It continued traveling in a southwestern direction and struck an embankment with its right front end.

After impact, the vehicle continued to climb up the embankment and rolled onto its driver’s side.

The driver was ejected out of the passenger side window while the vehicle was rolling over.

The driver was not using a seat belt and suffered fatal injuries.

According to the Armstrong County Coroner’s office, the driver was identified as William Little of Adrian.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.