Francis “Frank” A. Greenawalt, 62, of Mayport, passed away early Saturday morning, October 28, 2023 at his home following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on April 17, 1961 in Philadelphia; son of the late Francis A. Greenawalt and Bernadette T. Reinsel Greenawalt Lucas.

Frank was a 1980 graduate of Redbank High School.

He took over the family business, Rice Equipment, Inc., in 2011, where he was owner and operator until he retired.

Frank was a member of the Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in Crates.

He was also a member of the International Harvester Collectors Club.

Frank was a huge supporter of the Clarion Sunshine Project, which has helped many people with cancer.

He loved to hunt and travel, especially out west.

Frank is survived by his step brother, Donald Lucas of New York; his step sister, Evelyn Lucas, also of New York; a step sister-in-law, Debbie Lucas of Mayport; a step niece, Jennifer Moon and her husband, Amos, of Blairsville; and his aunt, Dorothy Rice of Clarion; along with numerous cousins and special friends.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his step father, Winfield Lucas; 2 step brothers, Richard Lucas and David Lucas; and 3 step nephews, Donald, Jonathan, and David Lucas.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Frank’s request, there will be no public visitation or services.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

