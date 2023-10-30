Haunted & Spooky Places in Clarion County – ‘Something Wicked This Way Comes’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Halloween approaches Clarion County, and “Something Wicked This Way Comes.” Something Wicked first came from Shakespeare and MacBeth and was later used as a book title by Ray Bradberry.

Clarion County has plenty of its own spooky and scary stories, according to Clarion County Historical Society executive Director, Mary Lee Lucas. She offered stories about some of the spookiest encounters in Clarin County.

Cry Baby Cemetery

Cry Baby Cemetery is located in Salem Township and is also known by the names of St. Luke’s Cemetery, Pickwick Cemetery, and Triangle Cemetery.

According to legend, if you visit Cry Baby Cemetery when the moon is full, listen carefully–you may hear babies’ cries, and sometimes the headstones bleed.

In the early 1900s, the fever took the lives of many children in the area, and this cemetery is said to be haunted by twin babies who were separated in death by being mistakenly buried on opposite sides of the small, rural cemetery.

Curllsville

An abandoned truck in Curllsville is sinking into the ground. Legend says it belonged to a woman who drove off the road one night, and she still haunts it.

The Clarion Trestle

Another Clarion County location, while not known to be officially haunted, still haunts the memories of those who have visited through the years.

The Clarion Trestle, spanning the Clarion River, is part of an abandoned railroad line with long, creepy tunnels on both ends of the bridge. The former New York Central railroad bridge was built for the LS&MS (Lake Shore and Michigan Southern Railway) NW Pennsylvania Branch. The heavily engineered route was constructed to allow access to the area’s coal fields but never met expectations. The imposing high-level bridge was built in 1908, updated in 1928, and abandoned in the 1980s.

The trestle is located south of Clarion with access from Piney Dam Road — but beware: visitors must climb a hill and walk through a tunnel to get there.

“Proceed with caution!”

Spirits at The Sutton-Ditz Museum

A museum is a perfect place to host paranormal investigators. There are artifacts from farmers, businessmen, soldiers, homemakers, schools, churches, and industry—people from all walks of life and all periods in our history here in Clarion County. Just think of the possibilities! All that residual energy is in one place.

The Bear Fur Coat

When Rogue Paranormal visited the Sutton-Ditz Museum several years ago, they brought some research tools, including a “spirit box.” The spirit box kept saying the word “bear.”

The investigators asked the spirits, “Brown bear? Teddy bear? Black bear?”

Then the box said “seam.” That did it! I recalled a brown bear fur coat from the 1920s in the society’s collection.

Upon inspection of the coat, there was a small hole in the right-hand pocket, and upon release of the lining at the hemline, I found a small silver ring nestled in the facing. The ring is Art Deco in design with marcasite and a smoky topaz stone—the same period as the coat.

The Kiser Stove

That night, three investigators took a video of the basement, where many exhibits are on display. Later, when reviewing the video, an orb came from the corner in an arc, bouncing off each of the three investigators’ heads, and then traveling back to the corner.

Bruce Kiser is pictured with the haunted stove.

On exhibit in that corner was “The Kiser Stove,” which belonged to William Kiser. William Kiser was a hermit who lived near Shippenville and was brutally murdered. At the same time, it was believed that he kept a lot of money in his cabin, where there was a small safe. According to the family, the money was hidden in the stove. Sadly, the perpetrators of the crime were never discovered.

Be Careful What You Ask For

Several visitors to The Sutton-Ditz Museum have experienced the appearance of a little boy, who appeared ill, on the main staircase landing. The following happened to Clarion County Historical Society executive Director, Mary Lee Lucas.

Mary Lee Lucas explains her experience with an unexplained phenomenon.

“Be careful what you ask for…” In March 2015, I asked and got way more than I expected. It was Women’s History Month. I was alone at the Sutton-Ditz Museum, preparing for an exhibit and afternoon tea the following day. It was already getting late, 11:30 pm, and I still had to finish dressing a mannequin for the event and be back at the museum by 6 am to prepare the food. I forgot to get the wig from the storage closet, so up the stairs, I went to the third floor for the fourth time.

As I walked back down the stairs, for some reason still unknown to me, I stopped on the second floor and said aloud, “If anyone here wishes to communicate with me, I’m listening.”

Then, I went down into the parlor to finish the mannequin.

At 11:50, the kitchen phone rang. You might think that is not unusual, but the kitchen phone is an antique oak wall phone, you know, the kind with an adjustable speaking piece, two bells on the front & and a crank on the side. This particular phone was updated years ago with a dial when that came into fashion.

This phone has a long, wavering, tinkling ring., very, very, very faint. You cannot hear this phone unless you are in the kitchen. The number is unlisted, and we have it only for our outgoing alarm service.

OK, so the phone rang…RING!!! RING!!! Two short, extremely loud rings. It startled me. What the heck was that? I was puzzled that it was so loud and two rings, that phone never rings, must be a wrong number.

So I went and answered it.

It was loud static, clicks & pops. Then a child’s voice, a little boy, “Mother- er???

I asked softly, “What’s your mother’s name?”

Mother (in singsong)

Then TOTAL SILENCE!

I ran out of the museum!

Driving home, I thought, you got what you asked for!

Weeks later, we were talking about this again at the museum, and I suddenly remembered that Thomas Sutton, the man who had the house built in 1850, died there in March 1853. His six-year-old son Thomas died there right before him. The funerals were in the parlor. We have a diary of Judge Campbell, a close friend of Thomas Sutton.

We got the diary from the archives. It contains first-hand accounts of everything from Sutton’s marriage in 1846 to Sutton and his children’s funerals in the house’s parlor. Sutton had his house built in 1850 and passed away in 1853. Thomas Sutton died on March 26, 1853, and his son died one or two days before that, on March 24 or 25.

Then, his eight-year-old daughter died just three weeks later.

What was the date of the mysterious phone call? March 24.

Are the eerie happenings in the house attributed to the spirit of Sutton’s six-year-old son?

Coincidence? You decide.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.