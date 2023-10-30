Hearing for Local In-Home Care Worker Accused of Clocking In for Over $5,300 in Paid Time While Client Was Jailed Set for Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local in-home care worker who was charged after it was learned that she reportedly clocked in for over $5,300.00 while her client was in jail is set for tomorrow.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 55-year-old Melissa Kay Keth, of Strattanville, will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31, with Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill presiding.

Keth faces the following charge:

Theft By Deception – False Impression, Felony 3

She is currently free on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint released on Tuesday, October 17, PSP Marienville received a call from the manager at an in-home care facility on June 28, 2023, regarding her employee, Melissa Keth.

She related Keth has been providing in-home care for a known elderly man since March 17, 2023. The manager conducted a house check on June 28 at a residence on State Route 36, in Farmington Township, Clarion County. While there, Keth related that the known man had been incarcerated since March 29, 2023.

On June 29, Trooper Nicholas Payne interviewed Keth, who related she “forgot” the person receiving care had to be at this location while she was providing in-home care, the complaint indicates.

Keth stated she had been meaning to speak with her manager about the issue, but “things got out of hand” and “she totally forgot his body has to be there,” the complaint continues.

According to the complaint, Keth related she continued to clock in after the man had been incarcerated since March 29. It was determined on the dates when Keth clocked in that she was compensated for 418.75 hours and received compensation of $5,333.00.

Keth was arraigned at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, October 16, in front of Judge Schill.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.