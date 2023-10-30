Shippenville Woman Faces Charges for Unauthorized Debit Card Use

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The case against a Shippenville woman for reportedly using a family member’s debit card without his permission recently moved forward in court.

According to court records, 33-year-old Rebecca Lynn McIntyre, of Shippenville, was arraigned at 9:30 a.m. on October 12, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on the following charges:

Access Device Issued to Another Who Did Not Authorize Use, Misdemeanor 1

Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 3

On Tuesday, October 24, the above charges were waived for court during a preliminary hearing with Judge Schill presiding.

The case has been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

McIntyre remains released on her own recognizance.

Details of the case:

According to the criminal complaint, on August 28, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a known male victim realized he was missing his wallet, He last remembered bringing his wallet into his residence on August 26 after he got home from a local restaurant.

The victim then checked his bank account online and observed two different transactions that took place at a convenience store in Shippenville on August 27. The first transaction was for $160.00 and the second was for $70.00, the complaint states.

The victim was not at the Shippenville convenience store on that date, and hadn’t used his debit card since he used it the restaurant on the 26th, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, on August 26, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the victim’s family member, Rebecca McIntyre, came to his residence and spent the night. She then left the next day at about noon.

The victim concluded that McIntyre must have taken the wallet and used his debit card to purchase lottery tickets as no one else besides his wife and small grandchildren were in his residence during the time in question, according to the complaint.

The victim described his debit card as an orange in color bank debit card. He said he has never given permission to McIntyre to use his debit or credit cards, the complaint states.

The victim’s wallet was valued at $10.00, and the total of the fraudulent transactions totaled $230.00 for a total lost value of $240.00, according to the complaint.

On August 29 at approximately 07:30 a.m., Clarion-based State Trooper Joshua McGinnis reviewed security footage with the convenience story manager in the back office of the store. McIntyre can be seen entering the store on August 27 at 1:19 p.m. and going to the PA Lottery machines. She was holding a grocery bag, the complaint notes.

McIntyre can be seen purchasing lottery tickets using an orange card. She is seen staying a while in the store, goes to the bathroom, and then exits the front of the store on foot at approximately 1:50 p.m. She then walks in a western direction out of frame, the complaint indicates.

The victim gave Trooper McGinnis a copy of his bank statements from August 27. The time of the transactions coincided with the security footage from the convenience store, the complaint states.

