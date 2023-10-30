Clarion County Sheriffs Office & J&J Feeds & Needs to Hold ‘Fill the Trailer’ Toy Drive
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Sheriff Shawn Zerfoss of the Clarion County Sheriff’s office and Josh Lesniak of J&J Feeds & Needs, ask that you stop by Walmart in Clarion on Friday, November 3, to help support the 2nd annual “Fill the Trailer” Toy Drive.
The proceeds will support local kids in need this Christmas. Walmart will also be hosting its Grand Reopening with several local food vendors available on-site.
Toy drive efforts last year helped support several local children in foster care.
If you are unable to attend, donations will be accepted through December 15th at designated toy drop-off locations at J&J Feeds, the Clarion County Sheriff’s office, Dollar General locations in Shippenville and Leeper, as well as the Clarion Pharmacy courtesy of Kelly Siegel.
Designated Toy Drop-off Locations:
- J & J Feeds & Needs
19821 Paint Blvd
Shippenville, PA 16254
- Clarion County Sheriff’s Office
421 Main St Suite 11
Clarion, PA 16214
- Dollar General
10208 Route 322
Shippenville, PA 16254
- Dollar General
32925 Pa Route 66
Leeper, PA, 16233
- Clarion Pharmacy
30 Pinnacle Drive
Suite 103
Clarion, PA 16214
Please help put a smile on a child’s face this Christmas!
