LATE BLOOMER: Keystone Freshman Sean Karg Makes Up for Lost Time, Rises Quickly in the Ranks on the D9 Golf Course

KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Paul Karg was working in his yard of his Fryburg home in April of 2012 when tragedy struck.

He died suddenly in an accident.

He was an avid golfer and a good one, too, often winning local tournaments and excelling in his leagues. He was a member of Clarion Oaks Golf Course. He left behind two young sons, Sean and Evan, and his wife.

For years, Sean stayed away from the golf course — he admits that his father’s death when he was so young may have had something to do with his reluctance to play.

But a little more than two years ago, he decided to give golf a try. It didn’t take him long to become enamored with it.

And good at it, too.

Just like his dad.

Every time he hit the links, his score dropped. By the time he reached high school, he was already one of the most promising golfers in District 9 and he didn’t disappoint this season.

Karg had the third lowest average in the district at 38.67 behind the Clarion duo of Kam Kerle (the three-time D9 champ at 36.78) and Devon Lauer (36.89).



Golf coverage on Explore is brought to you by Bauer Truck Repair of Shippenville. From simple oil changes to complete engine rebuilds, Bauer Truck Repair has the tools and the knowledge to get the job done. We also offer 24/7 roadside assistance. Bauer Truck Repair is located off Interstate 80 Exit 60 in Shippenville.

Karg was also one of only two golfers in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference to have top-10 finishes in each MegMatch during the campaign. Karg had five top-five finishes and was runner-up twice.

Not bad for a freshman and for someone who has been swing a club for a relatively short time.

Through it all, Karg’s father is never far from his thoughts.

“I was only like three at the time,” Karg said of his father’s death. “I do a lot of it for him. He’s a big inspiration. I want to be good because of him.”

Karg is a self-proclaimed perfectionist, which isn’t always the best trait to have in a sport where perfection is rarely, if ever, achieved.



(Keystone freshman Sean Karg takes a swing during the District 9 championships)

Karg has had to walk that fine line between striving to be the best and understanding there will always be bad shots and bad days on the course.

“I always just try to keep on working at it,” Karg said. “It’s just something that I want to keep on doing it, even if I won’t ever be happy or satisfied. I’ve tried to learn to just forget it if I make a bad shot or have a bad round and move on to the next one. Golf is a sport where you’re never going to be perfect and that’s hard for a perfectionist like me.”

Karg made a trip to Hilton Head, S.C., this summer and took some lessons at Sea Pines Resort.

The lessons were less about drives, chips and putts and more about the mental approach to the game.

It was something that Karg craved.

“You just really have to focus on the next shot and not worry about how many over or under you are,” Karg said. “A big thing in golf is having a good mindset. If you don’t have a good mindset, you are never going to be very good.”

And Karg has become very good.

His strength this year was his short game, especially while gripping a wedge.

It saved him countless strokes and made up for his inconsistencies off the tee and with his putter.

Karg has a clear plan of attack this offseason — get better at those things and become more consistent overall.

He believes he can shave three strokes off his score. That will put him very much in the hunt for regular-season and post-season championships.

“I’d like to get in the top two,” Karg said. “I didn’t have a very good first day (at the District 9 championships). I had a much better second day.”

Karg fired an 83 in the first round, but rebounded to shoot 11 strokes better in the final round, posting a 72 for a 155 to place fourth.

Karg’s ultimate goal is to play golf in college one day.

“I want to play golf at the Division I level,” Karg said. “When I look at last fall to this fall, I’m seeing the improvements I’m making. I know if I keep my head down and keep practicing, I know I can make it. But I gotta put the work in.”



