 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

What’s Cooking? A Look at This Week’s Specials at Local Restaurants

Monday, October 30, 2023 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

restaurant - 10-22 (1)Here are specials at local restaurants for the week of October 30th:

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar

Location: 10638 Route 36, Clarington, PA, 15828

SPECIALS:
Monday: Burgers
Tuesday: Stuffed Pork Chop Dinner or Chicken and Biscuits
Wednesday: Chef’s Choice – visit their Facebook page for the special.
Thirsty Thursday: Wings and Drafts!
Friday: Cod Fish Specials
Saturday: Prime Rib Dinner
Sunday: Cody’s House-Smoked BBQ Specials
Coming Soon – November’s dessert: House-made Tiramisu!

Hours: Sunday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Facebook: Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar
For more information, or to place a takeout order, call 814-752-2486.

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar

Location: 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254

SPECIALS:
Pizza n’ Stuff(ed) Monday: 12-inch Pizzas and Stuffed Ravioli
Ricotta Tuesday: Lasagna or Manicotti (includes garden salad and fresh bread)
Wing Wednesday: Bone-in Wings, French Fries, and Onion Rings
Pasta Thursday:  “Build your own” and Specialty Pastas (includes garden salad and fresh bread)
Fish Friday: Haddock  (includes coleslaw, beans, and choice of potato) add soup: Creamy Shrimp Bisque
Rib Saturday: 12 oz. Roasted Prime Rib, Loaded Potato Skins; add soup: French Onion Soup (starts at 3:00 p.m.)
Burger Sunday: “Build your own” and Specialty Burgers (includes French Fries)

Hours: Sunday through Tuesday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Facebook: Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar
For more information, or to place a takeout order, call 814-226-7013.

Trails End Restaurant

Location: 2738 Forest Road, Cooksburg, PA 16217

OPEN Friday and Saturday.
CLOSED Sunday through Thursday
Reservations are always welcome, call 814-927-8400.

Hours: Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Website: https://trailsendcookforest.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrailsEndCookForest
For more information, or to place a takeout order, call 814-927-8400.

TrAils To Ales Brewery

Location: 1270 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323

For daily specials, visit their Facebook page: TrAils To Ales Brewery

Hours: Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Monday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Website: TrAils to Ales Brewery
To order online, follow this link: https://order.toasttab.com/online/t2abreweryorder
For more information, call 814-346-0147.

Vince’s Tavern

Location: 31729 Route 66 Leeper, PA 16233

SPECIALS:
Monday: CLOSED
Tuesday and Wednesday: Click here to view their full menu.
Thursday: Wing & Taco Night (starts at 4:00 p.m.)
Friday: Fresh Seafood Specials – Walleye, Salmon, Diablo, Frog Legs, Calamari; Snow Crab Leg Dinners; Fresh Oyster Shooters
Saturday: Smoked Prime Rib, 12 oz. or 16 oz., cut to order, (starts at 5:00 p.m.); and Seafood Specials
Sunday: Visit their Facebook page for specials or view the regular menu.

Hours: Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Website: Vince’s Tavern
Facebook: Vince’s Tavern
For more information, or to place a takeout order, call 814-744-9960.

Washington House

Location: Route 208 Fryburg, PA 16326

SPECIALS:
Monday: Visit their Facebook page for specials or menus.
Tuesday: Wing Night
Wednesday: Visit their Facebook page for specials or menus.
Thursday: Visit their Facebook page for specials or menus.
Friday: Fish Sandwich or Fish Dinner, 8 oz. Atlantic Cod (served baked or deep-fried)
Friday and Saturday: 12 oz. Prime Rib Dinner
Sunday: Visit their Facebook page for specials or menus.

Hours: Visit their Facebook page.
Facebook: Washington House
For more information, or to place a takeout order, call 814-354-2929.

The Area’s Catering Guide:

Sweet Basil Restaurant

For information, email sweetbasilcatering15@gmail.com or call 814-226-7013.
Contact person: John Davis

Washington House

For information, call 814-354-2929.
Contact person: Justin Forsythe

If you are interested in advertising your restaurant in this guide, please email info@exploreclarion.com.

KAHLES-PORTRAIT FB (1)


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.