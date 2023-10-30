State Police Calls: Local Children Victims of Terroristic Threats

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – according to a release issued on Sunday, October 29, Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Local Children Victims of Terroristic Threats Report

According to Trooper Cyphert, State Police in Clarion investigated a report of terroristic threats.

Police say the incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 22, in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

The victims are an 11-year-old male and a 10-year-old male, both of Sligo Borough.

Animal Cruelty in Brady Township

PSP Clarion received a report of animal cruelty on Phillipston Road in Brady Township, Clarion County.

Trooper Rapp said the incident happened sometime between 11:33 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, and 11:33 a.m. on Sunday, October 8.

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle in Monroe Township

Trooper Tanner investigated an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 300 block of Pennsy Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known 28-year-old Blairsville man used a 2023 Kia between 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, and 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 2.

The victim in this case is DSI Rentals, of Rimersburg.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

Fence Damaged in Strattanville

PSP Clarion investigated an incident of criminal mischief at Carter Lumber on Main Street in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

Trooper Herold said $1,000.00 worth of metal fencing was damaged sometime between 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27, and 10:34 a.m. on Friday, October 27.

