Suspect in Custody After Officer-Involved Shooting on IUP Campus

INDIANA, Pa. – State Police are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on the campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Police say there is no threat to the public, and the suspect is in custody.

According to police, a police officer with the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Department of Public Safety and University Police was dispatched to a report of an alleged robbery near George P. Miller Stadium around 9:38 p.m. on Sunday, October 29.

During an encounter with the suspect near the stadium parking lot, the suspect brandished a knife and the officer subsequently discharged one round from his/her firearm.

No one was struck by the discharged round, and the suspect fled on foot.

Troopers and officers with the Indiana Borough Police Department also responded to assist.

As the foot pursuit continued, a responding trooper apprehended the suspect following a Taser deployment.

There are no additional suspects, and there is no threat to the public or to the IUP community.

Due to the incident having involved an officer-involved shooting, the Pennsylvania State Police was requested to assume the investigation.

Troopers are currently being assisted by the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Department of Public Safety and University Police, the Indiana Borough Police Department, and the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office.

Additional information will be released as appropriate.

