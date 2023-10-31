7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Tuesday, October 31, 2023 @ 12:10 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Areas of frost before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday
Snow showers before 2pm, then a slight chance of rain showers. High near 42. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Widespread frost after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday
Widespread frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.