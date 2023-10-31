C. Edward “Ed” Dunmire, 86, of Kittanning, PA, passed away on October 19, 2023, at Quality Life Services Sugarcreek.

He was born on July 14, 1937 in Kittanning, PA the son of Paul Lloyd and Sarah Esther (McKelvey) Dunmire.

Ed graduated from Kittanning Senior High in 1955 and from the University of Pennsylvania in 1959 where he was on the Dean’s List with a Marketing and Banking Degree.

He married Nancy Flick in 1960, and started his career in marketing with the Talon Zipper Company in Meadville, PA.

He then managed several family businesses in Meadville, including a hardware store, furniture store, farm implement and tractor supply company.

Ed then moved his family to Kittanning in 1968 to manage the West Kittanning Lumber Company that was founded by his grandfather, Calvin E. Dunmire in 1906.

While managing the family lumberyard, Ed also served as President of People’s Bank of Ford City, PA and later New Bethlehem Bank where he served as President and operations manager for many years.

Ed was a faithful member of St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Kittanning, singing in the choir and guiding church finances.

He was District President of Toastmasters International, and a vital part of the Kittanning Rotary Club for over 50 years.

He served as President of the Kittanning Rotary Club in 1979, and as chairman of Rotary’s PolioPlus Program which started in 1985 with the goal of eradicating polio around the world.

Ed also served as Foreign Exchange Student Officer for Rotary International and welcomed many exchange students into his home and family.

He was also a member of West Kittanning Volunteer Fire Department for 49 years.

Ed will be lovingly remembered by his family for his kind, gentle, and loving manner, his commitment to developing and maintaining meaningful relationships, and his positive outlook, always looking for the joy in every day.

He valued his time with his family and especially enjoyed their motor home trips exploring the U.S.

His memory will be cherished by his beloved wife of 63 years Nancy Flick Dunmire, and his children, Susen N. Dunmire and husband Douglas McIlwaine of Ashland, VA, E. Andrew Dunmire and wife Anne Thompson of Portersville, PA, and his exchange student sons Francois Saudeau (wife Janice Mauro) of Redding, CT who became part of the family in 1971 and Johan Tyrberg (wife Katharina) of Lund, Sweden who became part of the family in 1980.

Ed will also be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Benjamin McIlwaine, Nathaniel McIlwaine, Hannah Dunmire Harbaugh and husband, Rick, and A. Calvin Dunmire and wife, Katy.

He is survived by his brothers, P. Eugene Dunmire and wife, Mary Kay of Santa Cruz, CA, and Philip L. Dunmire and wife, Linda of Wellington, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends and families will be received from 1 PM to 4 PM on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, PA.

The funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, October 23, 2023 at the St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, 333 N. McKean St., Kittanning with the Rev. Samuel Swick officiating.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Memorial contributions can be made in Ed’s memory to the International Rotary PolioPlus Foundation https://my.rotary.org/en/donate.

