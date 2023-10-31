Clarion County Jail Inmate Accused of Stabbing Corrections Officer with Homemade Shiv Due in Court Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County prisoner who allegedly stabbed a corrections officer with a homemade shiv is due in court on Tuesday morning.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 35-year-old David Terrell Robinson, of Philadelphia–and currently incarcerated in Clarion County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail–is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31, with District Judge Timothy P. Schill presiding.

He faces the following charges:

Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI to designated individuals, Felony 2

Assault by Prisoner Facility Employee, Felony 2

Inmate Procure Etc Self W Weapon, Misdemeanor 1

Details of this case:

According to a criminal complaint, Chief Clarion County Detective William Peck IV was contacted on September 7 by Jeff Hornberger, the Warden of the Clarion County Jail. Hornberger reported that an inmate assaulted a corrections officer.

The complaint states that Chief Peck stopped at the jail and met with Warden Hornberge who provided offDavid Terrell Robinsonicer reports, pictures, and a thumb drive containing video of the incident. Chief Peck reviewed the information of the incident that happened on September 2 while inmate David T. Robinson was being held in a cell. The corrections officers reported to the officer in charge that Robinson refused to provide linens, covered the window, and would not respond.

Two other correction officers responded and were able to recover the linens except for a sheet. While the correction officers were collecting the linens, Robinson threatened to hit them and was cracking his knuckles and making a fist, the complaint continues.

At 8:51 a.m., the officer in charge chose to move Robinson to the intake area for closer observation. The officer in charge arrived at Robinson’s cell and noticed the window of the cell was covered with toilet paper. He gave inmate Robinson numerous verbal commands to come to the cell door and get cuffed up at the wicket. Robinson refused to comply and used obscene language towards the officers, the complaint notes.

The officer in charge noticed the cell floor was covered with soapy water, and Robinson was hiding around the corner of the cell and still would not respond to the verbal commands. Corrections officers deployed pepper spray into the cell and again provided Robinson with verbal commands and he again failed to comply, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the officer in charge ordered the cell door to be opened, and he entered the cell. He could view Robinson in the cell with the sheet wrapped around his head and something white. He approached Robinson in the cell, and Robinson stabbed him just below the sternum area with the white object. He again deployed pepper spray, and the corrections officer retreated from the cell.

The complaint states that the officer in charge had an injury to the skin area where Robinson stabbed him with the object.

Correction officers again provided Robinson with verbal commands, but he again refused, and pepper spray was deployed in the cell. The correction officers then exited the block and returned with riot gear. They performed a cell extraction and escorted Robinson to an intake cell, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, corrections officers seized three white objects from Robinson’s cell, including a white toothbrush, a white pencil, and rolled-up paper with a pencil inside the paper.

All three items were seized as evidence at the Clarion County District Attorney’s office.

Robinson was arraigned at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, October 5, in front of Judge Schill.

Related Articles:

Man Sentenced to Up to 3 Years in Jail for Strangling Woman During Domestic Dispute

Clarion Man Allegedly Cuts, Attempts to Stab Victim With Knife

Philadelphia Man Allegedly Assaults Clarion Borough Woman, Threatens to Burn Her House Down

Police: Clarion County Inmate Threatens to Kill Corrections Officer

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.