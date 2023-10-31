Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Goblin Bites

Use vegetable scraps to create ghoulish monster faces on each wonton dip cup!

Ingredients

32 wonton wrappers

1/2 pound bulk Italian sausage



1/2 pound ground beef3 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese1 cup mayonnaise1/2 cup sour cream1/2 cup whole milk2 to 3 teaspoons ranch salad dressing mixFinishing touches: sliced ripe olives, radishes, sliced green onions and cucumber peel

Directions

Press wonton wrappers into muffin cups. Bake at 350° for 5 minutes or until lightly browned.

-Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook sausage and beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. In a large bowl, combine the cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, milk, salad dressing mix and meat mixture. Spoon 2 tablespoonfuls into each wonton cup.

-Bake at 350° for 5-7 minutes or until heated through. Add faces with olives, radish slices, onions and pieces of cucumber peel. Serve warm.

