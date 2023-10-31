Connie A. Myers, age 86, of Canonsburg, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on October 19, 2023.

Beloved wife of the late Ray “Gene” Myers.

Loving mom of Cheryl (Scott) Ainsley and the late Gregory (Debbie) Myers.

Lovingly known as Mammie to Samantha (Julio) Flores; Vita (Richard) Gandolf; Samantha Myers; Michelle (Stephen) Burch; Ryan (Heather) Beitzel; Brianna Myers and the late Kristen Myers.

Great Grandmother of Caroline; Elizabeth; Andrew; Elijah and Elizabeth Gracie.

Dear sister of Linda Sloan.

Preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Vallie (Ramsey) Sloan.

Connie was the Vice President of Culligan Water Conditioning Inc. in Clarksburg West Virginia.

She was very devoted to her faith and helping others.

Connie was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and the Praise team.

She was very involved in music, she sang in church, musicals and plays as often as she could.

She also volunteered a lot of her time at the homeless shelter helping others.

Connie will always be remembered as a kind and considerate woman.

She was an amazing mother and sister. She would open her heart to everyone including her children’s friends who even considered her as their second mom.

Connie will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray PA 15317, 724-941-3211.

Family and friends are welcome Sunday October 29, 2023 2-8 P.M.

A memorial service will be held on Monday October 30, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 530 Center Church Rd, Canonsburg, PA 15317.

Interment will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Tuesday October 31, 2023 11:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Trinity United Methodist Church (https://trinitymcmurrayumc.org/donate/).

Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.