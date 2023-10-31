Newbie Woman Arrested for Stealing Oxycodone Pills in Porter Township to Be Sentenced Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem woman who was arrested for stealing prescription pain killers in Porter Township will be sentenced on Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, sentencing for 39-year-old Tammie Louise Mong, of New Bethlehem, is scheduled for Wednesday, November 1, at 10:30 a.m. in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton on the following offense:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 3

Mong pleaded guilty to the above offense in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas on October 4.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charge was dismissed:

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

She is currently free on $1,500.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a Clarion-based State Police trooper was dispatched to the 3100 block of Climax Road in Porter Township, Clarion County, for a report of theft of pills on Saturday, August 5.

Upon arrival, the trooper talked with the victim, who related that he was missing seven Oxycodone pills from his prescription that he had filled the day before (August 4), the complaint states.

The victim related that the only one that could have taken them was Tammie Mong, who lives with him, the complaint indicates.

The trooper then interviewed Mong who admitted to taking seven of the victim’s Oxycodone pills on August 4, according to the complaint.

Mong stated that she “used all the pills after she took them,” the complaint states.

