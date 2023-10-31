Featured Local Job: Caregiver

VNA Extended Care Services is seeking an outgoing and compassionate part-time (16-24 hours per week) employee for the Adult Daily Living Center to assist clients with personal care and activities.

VNA’s Adult Daily Living Center is a community-based group setting that seeks to meet the need of physically and/or mentally impaired adults to maintain or improve their level of function.

Requirements:

High School Diploma or GED required

Valid PA Driver’s License

Reliable transportation

Current CPR

Experience preferred but not required

Daycare Operating Hours are Monday-Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM.

Wage: $11.00/hour

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org.

For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400.

VNA Extended Care Services, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. We are committed to complying with all federal, state, and local laws providing equal employment opportunities, and all other employment laws and regulations.



