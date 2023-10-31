Letter to the Editor: Why a Write-In Candidate

The following letter was submitted by Andy “Ace” Montana.

It is important to allow the voting electorate of Clarion County to be made aware of exactly what has transpired to prevent my name from being attached to both the Clarion Borough Council, and Clarion County Commissioner ballots.

I have been a registered independent of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania since 2008. As an independent candidate, an individual must clear several hurdles to compete, that being said, please read on.

After personally circulating my own petitions for both, and attaching more than enough of the required signatures, 50 for Clarion Borough Council, and 212 for Clarion County Commissioner, I then filed my petitions at the Clarion Bureau of Elections office 6 days prior to make certain that all had been properly completed. The Clarion Bureau of Elections confirmed that I had do so properly, and I took their word that all was done so properly.

On August 7, I was served with two complaints from an attorney from Leechburg that commented that he was hired by the Democratic Party of Clarion County, who had challenged my petitions due to section “C” of the nominating petitions.

The first of two hearings were scheduled for August 16, and then the second rescheduled for September 1.

The Clarion County Democrats were represented by their attorney, and the Clarion County bureau of elections were represented by their attorney from Pittsburgh. I represented myself.

The court ruled that I was prohibited from amending my petitions. True I lost, but it is what had happened in-between August 7 and September 1 shows the true colors of the Clarion County democratic party and their executive committee members.

On two separate occasions, I was confronted by both the attorney for the Clarion County Democratic Party, and also their front-runner, that they were offering me a deal. The deal consisted of they, the Clarion County Democrats, would be willing to vacate their complaint objecting to the Clarion Borough Council petition, by allowing me to appear on the ballot for Clarion Borough Council, but I must promise not to run as a candidate for Clarion County Commissioner. I refused.

That is it in nutshell. If you believe that you would be fairly represented by a party, and their elected official, who instigates such acts prior to being elected, then please do not write my name in for either position.

My parents raised me differently. Competiton is good for all areas of life, business, athletics, and especially politics. I would personally never thwart or try to derail another from competing against me or preventing a free and fair election from taking place.

I am funding my own campaign, while only seeking endorsements of those of the Clarion County voting electorate.

To read the full timeline of events, which I was sworn under oath when read in court, please contact me or view my website. Cell #: 814.226.7316, website: www.Acemontanawritein.com, or emaile: ace@acemontanarealty.com.

Sincerely,

Andy “Ace” Montana

