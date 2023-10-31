Police: Local Man Jailed for Punching Woman in Face During Argument in Sligo

SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg man is behind bars for reportedly punching a woman in the face during an argument at a residence in Sligo Borough.

Court documents indicate Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Nicholas Anderson Aites, of Rimersburg, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on October 20.

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:00 p.m. on October 19, a known male contacted PSP Clarion to report a past domestic that occurred the prior night at a residence on Ridge Street Extension in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

PSP Clarion Trooper Brandon Collett interviewed the complainant via telephone who related Nicholas Aites arrived at his residence (where Aites was residing) around 11:00 p.m. and stated he just punched a known female and thinks he broke her eye socket, the complaint states.

Aites then left to pick up the victim at the hospital. Prior to leaving, Aites told the complainant that the victim is telling the hospital that she fell down a flight of stairs, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, the victim contacted PSP Clarion and advised she heard police were looking for her and Aites in regards to the domestic incident. She advised there was no physical contact and that she just fell down stairs and obtained an eye injury.

The victim was requested to come to PSP Clarion for an interview.

According to the complaint, around 3:32 p.m. on October 19, Trooper Collett interviewed the victim. Trooper Collett observed she had a swollen left eye. The victim advised she and Aites were arguing at a residence in Sligo. She related Aites tried to leave the residence, and she chased him outside. She said she then fell down the steps, injuring her left eye. The victim then provided a written statement advising the same.

Police then interviewed Aites who stated they were arguing, and he denied anything else happened, the complaint states.

Both parties were then released.

On Friday, October 20, at approximately 10:54 a.m., Trooper Collett interviewed the owner of the residence where the incident occurred. She told police she received a call from a friend who was currently at her residence with the victim and Aites. She related her friend told her that the victim and Aites engaged in an argument outside the residence. The friend then told her that when the victim entered the residence, she had a large lump on the corner of her eye, the complaint indicates.

The owner of the residence went on to explain that the victim texted her around 9:07 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18, stating, “Nick just hit me,” according to the complaint.

She related the victim also texted her a picture of her injured eye around 9:17 p.m. and then she called the victim. On the phone, the victim stated, “I think he broke my eye.” She related she told the victim that she needed to be honest and turn Aites into the police, the complaint notes.

Trooper Collett then requested an arrest warrant for Aites.

He was arraigned at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, October 20, on the following charges in front of District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other To Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, November 7, at 10:00 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.