Richard Kent Shoemaker, 82, of Frederick, MD, passed away on October 16, 2023 in Frederick.

He was born on March 21, 1941 in St. Charles, PA, to Marie and Arthur Shoemaker.

Richard is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janet; loving children, Cara Beth Robinson and Ryan Joseph Shoemaker; grandchildren, Mary Claire Campbell, Joseph Medeiros, and Jarrett Shoemaker; and five siblings.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Arthur Shoemaker.

Richard was a capable, fun-loving, and strong individual.

He dedicated his career to teaching choral music and was honored as the 1998 Maryland Music Teacher of the Year.

Richard’s passion for music brought joy to his students and colleagues alike.

Outside of his career, Richard enjoyed reading and taking long walks.

He found solace in the written word and appreciated the beauty of nature.

Richard’s hobbies provided him with relaxation and moments of reflection.

A private ceremony honoring Richard’s life will be held for family and friends.

Richard Kent Shoemaker will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched.

May his memory be a source of comfort and inspiration to us all.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Handbell Choir at Frederick Church of the Brethren, 201 Fairview Ave., Frederick, MD 21701.

Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.

