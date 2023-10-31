Rimersburg Lions Respond to Urgent Need With Veteran’s Day Blood Drive on November 10

RIMERSBURG, Pa. — The Rimersburg Lions Club is responding to an urgent request issued this week by the American Red Cross for blood donations by scheduling a Veteran’s Day Blood Drive on Friday, November 10.

The drive will run from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Rimersburg Community Building located at 484 Main Street in Rimersburg.

Area residents can easily sign up for a time slot to give blood by calling the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org online.

According to the American Red Cross, the Red Cross national blood supply has fallen about 25% since early August, with blood product distributions to hospitals outpacing the number of blood donations coming in. Blood donations are critically needed to address this current shortfall.

“Rimersburg Lions are asking all area residents to do their patriotic duty by giving blood this Veteran’s Day as a way to honor our courageous men and women who have served our great country,” stated Rimersburg Lion Greg Mortimer, coordinator of the event. “For each donation you give, you are saving lives- particularly at this time of a blood shortage.”

Rimersburg Lions and auxiliary members assisting with the event include Sydney Varner-Hiles, Margaret Graham, Susie Crick, and Mortimer.

The Rimersburg Lions Club meets the second and fourth Mondays each month at the Korner Restaurant, beginning at 6:00 p.m. for their semi-monthly dinner meeting.

Anyone wishing to join the community service organization should contact membership chair Greg Mortimer at 814-221-2602.

