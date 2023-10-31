Rotary Outstanding Vocational Award Leadership Camp Students Speak to Clarion Rotary

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Rotary sponsors students from the Clarion County Career Center to attend a special leadership conference every year.

(PHOTO ABOVE – L to R: Cadyn Woods- Automotive, Taylor Shick- Cosmetology, Aliya Adams- Cosmetology, Ava Schreckengost- Allied Health Science, Shae Lee Minich- Automotive, Gavin Carroll- Culinary Arts and Hospitality, Bridget O’Brien- Cooperative Education Coordinator.)

The Rotary Outstanding Vocational Award (ROVA) Leadership Camp is attended by 9 different Career Centers in Western Pennsylvania. ROVA is an intensive 36 hour educational program for vocational youth leaders at Camp Nazareth Retreat and Conference Center in Mercer, Pa.

Seven of Clarion County’s ROVA students presented to Clarion Rotary on October 30th about their experience while attending ROVA.

