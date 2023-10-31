Clarion Drug-Free Coalition Hosts ‘Painting for the Cause of Prevention’ Event
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Drug-Free Coalition (CDFC) and Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission hosted a ‘Painting for the Cause of Prevention’ free event on October 14 at the Clarion FOE Pavilion.
(Pictured above: Participants of Painting for the Cause of Prevention)
This was a fun painting class for families to learn painting techniques while learning about drug and alcohol prevention and safety. Parents and children worked together to create a Halloween theme picture and Clarion Drug-Free Coalition instructed a trivia segment based on Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS) data, trends, and how to prevent substance use.
This event was provided as a free alternative activity for the public. Alternative activities operate under the principle that healthy activities will deter individuals from the use of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs (ATOD). The idea is that positive and healthy activities offset the attraction to, or otherwise meet the needs usually filled by ATOD.
Working on multiple fronts, Clarion Drug-Free Coalition strives to tackle the substance use issue throughout Clarion County with a comprehensive approach including many programs and strategies that are free to the community.
The Clarion Drug-Free Coalition is a combined effort of concerned community members, agencies, organizations, law enforcement, parents, and faith groups. A project of Armstrong- Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, the coalition is an important part of making the picture of a drug-free community come to life.
The mission of CDFC is to prevent and reduce substance use and addiction among our youth and young adults by empowering and encouraging parents, youth, young adults, the government, and the community through education, resources, and awareness. The CDFC believes that every child and young adult in the communities of Clarion County will have the knowledge, opportunity, and support to choose to grow up drug and alcohol-free.
Clarion Drug-Free Coalition is always seeking new members. If you are interested in joining the CDFC or have any questions, please contact Jaclyn Dolby at jdolby@aicdac.org or call 814-226-6350 extension 104.
Follow CDFC on Facebook at www.facebook.com/clariondrugfree to keep up to date on upcoming Clarion Drug-Free Coalition meetings and events!
