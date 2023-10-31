Human Development & Family Studies Visitation Day Set for November 3
DUBOIS, Pa. — The best way to learn more about Penn State DuBois is to visit on Friday, November 3.
The Human Development and Family Studies Visitation Day and Tour is for prospective students and their families who are interested in learning more about Penn State DuBois, the Human Development and Family Studies Degrees, and the application process.
Your visit will include an information session presented by an admissions counselor and one of our HDFS faculty, a campus walking tour, followed by a complimentary lunch in the Lion’s Den Café.
Reservations are required. They look forward to showing you all that Penn State DuBois has to offer as you explore your college options.
Register today: Human Development & Family Studies Visitation Day
Event Itinerary:
- 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Admissions Overview (209 DEF Building)
- 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Meet with HDFS Faculty (209 DEF Building)
- 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.: Walking Tour of Campus (209 DEF Building)
- 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Complimentary Lunch (Lion’s Den Cafe)
