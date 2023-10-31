Knox Native With Military Ties Creates Apparel Company
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – While deployed overseas, Knox native Chris Braun envisioned creating an apparel company.
The Keystone High School graduate told exploreClarion.com, “The idea just happened to pop into my mind.”
Braun’s ability to think “outside the box” created the spark that lit the way to establish the locally-crafted lifestyle apparel brand 12 Series.
(Pictured above: From left to right: Samuel Klimko, Dakota Clifton, Taylor Brumfield, Chris Braun, and Greg Cox with 12 Series designed shirts.)
While overseas, Braun discussed the idea with three of his fellow servicemen.
“They said ‘That’s a good idea, let’s do this,’ and from the start, we’ve been all in on it,” Braun said. “Myself, Cox, Tay, and Klimko all started brainstorming and creating t-shirts and hoodies.”
The four men had developed a close relationship throughout their combined 40 years of military experience, and they were determined to make this idea come to fruition.
The quad chose where their skills would best be translated into the company. Braun was named Director of Accounts; Taylor Brumfield, of Philadelphia, CEO; Greg Cox, of Altoona, Media and Marketing Director; and Samuel Klimko, of Pittsburgh, COO.
In August 2022, Braun created the trademark for the brand “12 Series” which is derived from the crew’s occupation as engineers in the military. The United States Army uses an MOS (Military Occupational Specialty) to describe the type of work an individual performs while serving the country.
From the jumpstart, the group took the idea seriously, and it kept spiraling and growing into a full-fledged company, according to Braun.
Still serving in the military, the company’s founders use the skills they have garnered in the military in the private sector of civilian life.
“Staying organized, knowing who to talk to, following up, and making sure everything is running smoothly–all the while paying all your bills with good communication and organization–is something that can take discipline,” Braun explained. “All of us have knowledge from our civilian experience and from the military side of things.”
Keeping the concept of “Shop Local” in mind, the group chose All American Awards and Engraving in Shippenville to print and embroider their t-shirts.
Although most of the company’s sales are online, sometimes “one of us will be at the gym or anywhere out in the public with the shirts on, and we’ll get asked about, so we always keep extras on us for those occasions,” Braun continued.
While the founders look forward to growth in their company, they also wish to eventually help first responders in all capacities on a larger scale.
Braun explained, “We were all deadset from the beginning that this is going to happen. We’re all passionate about this. We want to see this succeed, not only for us, but so we can support the communities that supported us.”
To learn more about the company or view the items available on the online store, visit their website here.
