STONEWALLED: Karns City’s Stellar Defense Has Been a Key to Another Run to a District 9 Girls Soccer Title Match



KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — With such a young team, Karns City girls soccer coach Tracy Dailey recognized early that defense was going to be the key to the Gremlins’ pursuit of a 25th District 9 championship in 29 seasons.

Karns City worked extensively in the offseason to shore it up. With junior Savanna Prescott in net and a mix of young players in front of her, the Gremlins are on the verge of yet another district title on the strength of that defense.

Karns City will get a test on Thursday in a rematch with Brockway for the District 9 Class A championship at 6 p.m. in DuBois.

(Pictured above, four members of the Karns City defense that has been so stingy are, from left: Trinity McFarland, Maddy Gibson, Ava Kamenski and Sarah Dodd)

“We really started being defensive-minded in July, going to the Gannon camp,” Dailey said. “We worked for four days straight on defense and then we just kind of progressed from there.”

It took just one day for the Gremlins to “get it.”

“Day one, they worked with a college coach on defense and at the end of day one, he’s like, ‘Your girls got it. They got it,’” Dailey said.

They certainly have.

Through 18 matches, Karns City (16-1-1) has notched 10 shutouts. The Gremlins have given up just eight goals all season and none in the last seven times on the pitch, including a 4-0 blanking of Elk County Catholic in the semifinals last week.

Junior defender Sarah Dodd smiled when talking about all of those goose eggs.

“We always think defense is a the key,” Dodd said. “It’s a key part of the game. I always have a defensive mind.”

“We take a lot of pride in that,” said sophomore defender Ava Kamenski. “It makes me feel good when we get a shutout. I’m very proud of all of us. We have a lot of friendships on the team. We’re a family.

Karns City has always had a potent offense over the years and this year the Gremlins are scoring just fine with a bevy of young players like sophomore Hanna Dailey and freshman Phoebe Brandon leading the way.

But the stifling defense has done its part to feed the attack and produce yet another big season for Karns City.

“We’re passing the ball a lot more to feet instead of just trying to get big clearances,” said sophomore Trinity McFarland. “We’re trying to look forward and get our players the ball instead of just kicking it as hard as we can.”

Communication has been a big key behind the success of the defense.

And that has started with Prescott at keeper.

One of the most experienced returning players, Prescott has elevated her already solid game in net.

“She’s improved immensely from last year to this year,” Dailey said. “It’s such a huge improvement with Savanna.”

Part of that improvement come from Prescott’s conversations with former Karns City standout keeper Rossi McMillen.

Dailey said the two communicate almost on a daily basis.

“Rossi is one of my closest friend and she pushed me to try goalie and I just loved it,” Prescott said over the summer. “She watches all my film and tells me what I need to do. I’m so happy that she can take time out of her own day, her busy college day, to help me out and watch the games.”

But Prescott’s job has been made easier by the play of the last line of defense in front of her.

“Sophia Bonetto has come on strong for us this year,” Dailey said. “She’s one of the smallest players, but she plays big. She’s smart. She’s scrappy, which I love as a defender. Lexi Neff and Maddy Gibson, they flip flop back and forth in terms of starts and minutes, and then you throw in Aubrey Taylor into the mix as well, who’s learning that defensive role, and you have a lot to go off of.”

And then theres Dodd, who has shifted to a more defensive-oriented position as the glue.

“She’s in that holding position,” Dailey said. “She played more center-back her freshman year and last year and now she’s center mid because we can really utilize her going forward. Defensively, she does a great job holding in there for us.”

Winning another District 9 title is the ultimate goal for Karns City and its stingy, relentless, stonewalling defense.

“A lot of pressure goes with that,” said junior defender Maddy Gibson. “But at the same time, I know we can do it. It’s a little bit nerve wracking, but I know we can come out with a win.”

