Venton Emery Shoemaker, 48, of Dayton, PA, went to his eternal home on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 after a courageous battle with MS.

He was born in Kittanning on July 7, 1975 to the late Eric B. Shoemaker and Peggy D. (Barrett) Shoemaker.

Venton was a proud Penn State graduate who earned his degree as a Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineer.

He also played baseball while attending college and was an avid sports fan.

He worked for many years with Chevron as a production engineer in Coalinga CA and Midland TX.

Venton attended many churches over the years and relied heavily on his unshakeable faith.

He supported many organizations and was known for his generous heart.

Two of Venton’s proudest accomplishments are his surviving daughters, Tyler Joy Shoemaker and Cassie Dianne Shoemaker, both of Coalinga, California.

Other survivors include siblings, Shari (Mike) Kercheval of Kittanning, Dave (Deb) Shoemaker of Winter Garden, FL, and Sara (Brian) Crytzer of Kittanning. Nieces and nephews include, Erica (Ben) Frederick and daughters Kamryn and Leila, Nick (Alyssa) Byerly and sons Liam and Jensen, Dutch Shoemaker, Nash and Colt Crytzer.

Friends and relatives will be received from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 PM on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 at the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, 125 East Main Street, Dayton, PA.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, at the Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church, 2540 Dayton Smicksburg Rd., Dayton, PA with Pastor Sheila Wadding officiating.

Interment will be in Smicksburg Methodist Cemetery, Smicksburg, PA.

Memorial Contributions can be made in Venton’s memory to the National MS Society, PO Box 91891, Washington, D.C. 20090 or a church of one’s choice.

