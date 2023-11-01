7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Wednesday, November 1, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Rain and snow showers likely before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind around 9 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
