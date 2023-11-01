 

AAA: Gas Prices Still Falling in Pa.

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Sheetz Gas StationGas prices are three cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.775 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average     $3.775
Average price during the week of October 23, 2023     $3.807
Average price during the week of October 31, 2022     $3.992

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.753     Altoona
$3.832     Beaver
$3.759     Bradford
$3.674     Brookville
$3.829     Butler
$3.841     Clarion
$3.784     DuBois
$3.771     Erie
$3.768     Greensburg
$3.798     Indiana
$3.852     Jeannette
$3.834     Kittanning
$3.765     Latrobe
$3.596     Meadville
$3.875     Mercer
$3.512     New Castle
$3.807     New Kensington
$3.844     Oil City
$3.796     Pittsburgh
$3.742     Sharon
$3.814     Uniontown
$3.829     Warren
$3.739     Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas dipped by five cents since last week to $3.49. Gas prices continue to trend downward due to lower demand and the cost of oil, which has fallen over the past few days to the low-$80’s per barrel. Today’s national average of $3.49 is 33 cents less than a month ago and 27 cents less than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 8.94 to 8.86 million barrels per day last week. On the other hand, total domestic gasoline stocks increased slightly to 223.5 million barrels. Lower gas demand, alongside declining oil prices, has contributed to pushing pump prices down.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $1.65 to settle at $85.29. The oil price rose briefly due to concerns that the Israel-Hamas war could escalate soon as Israel prepares for more ground operations. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude supply increased by 1.4 million barrels to 421.1 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.


