AAA: Gas Prices Still Falling in Pa.

Gas prices are three cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.775 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Average price during the week of October 23, 2023 $3.807

Average price during the week of October 31, 2022 $3.992

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.753 Altoona

$3.832 Beaver

$3.759 Bradford

$3.674 Brookville

$3.829 Butler

$3.841 Clarion

$3.784 DuBois

$3.771 Erie

$3.768 Greensburg

$3.798 Indiana

$3.852 Jeannette

$3.834 Kittanning

$3.765 Latrobe

$3.596 Meadville

$3.875 Mercer

$3.512 New Castle

$3.807 New Kensington

$3.844 Oil City

$3.796 Pittsburgh

$3.742 Sharon

$3.814 Uniontown

$3.829 Warren

$3.739 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas dipped by five cents since last week to $3.49. Gas prices continue to trend downward due to lower demand and the cost of oil, which has fallen over the past few days to the low-$80’s per barrel. Today’s national average of $3.49 is 33 cents less than a month ago and 27 cents less than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 8.94 to 8.86 million barrels per day last week. On the other hand, total domestic gasoline stocks increased slightly to 223.5 million barrels. Lower gas demand, alongside declining oil prices, has contributed to pushing pump prices down.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $1.65 to settle at $85.29. The oil price rose briefly due to concerns that the Israel-Hamas war could escalate soon as Israel prepares for more ground operations. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude supply increased by 1.4 million barrels to 421.1 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

