 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

BREAKING NEWS: Portion of Interstate 80 Closed Near Barkeyville

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 @ 08:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

interstate80-newBARKEYVILLE, Pa. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 are closed from the Exit 29 (Route 8, Barkeyville/Franklin) in Venango County to Exit 24 (Route 173, Grove City) in Mercer County due to a crash.

The roadway is expected to reopen later today.

Drivers are reminded to continue to use caution while traveling during winter weather conditions and to give themselves additional time to travel to their destinations.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.