Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Classic Chili

Ingredients

1 medium green pepper, chopped

2 medium onions, chopped



1/2 cup chopped celery1 tablespoon vegetable oil2 pounds ground beef2 cans (28 ounces each) diced tomatoes, undrained1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce1 cup water2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce1 to 2 tablespoons chili powder1 teaspoon garlic powder1 teaspoon dried oregano1 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepper1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained1 can (16 ounces) pinto beans, rinsed and drainedOptional: Tortilla chips or corn chips, shredded cheddar cheese, and sliced green onions

Directions

-In a Dutch oven or large soup kettle, saute green pepper, onions and celery in oil until tender, about 5 minutes.

Add ground beef and cook until browned; drain. Stir in tomatoes, tomato sauce, water, Worcestershire sauce and seasonings. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 1-1/2 hours, stirring occasionally. Add beans. Simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes longer. Serve with toppings as desired.

