Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Classic Chili

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

So easy you could make it with your eyes closed!

Ingredients

1 medium green pepper, chopped
2 medium onions, chopped

1/2 cup chopped celery
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 pounds ground beef
2 cans (28 ounces each) diced tomatoes, undrained
1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
1 cup water
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 to 2 tablespoons chili powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (16 ounces) pinto beans, rinsed and drained
Optional: Tortilla chips or corn chips, shredded cheddar cheese, and sliced green onions

Directions

-In a Dutch oven or large soup kettle, saute green pepper, onions and celery in oil until tender, about 5 minutes.
Add ground beef and cook until browned; drain. Stir in tomatoes, tomato sauce, water, Worcestershire sauce and seasonings. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 1-1/2 hours, stirring occasionally. Add beans. Simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes longer. Serve with toppings as desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


