Cold Case: $5000 Reward Being Offered in Disappearance of 17-Year-Old at Barkeyville Truck Stop in 1973

BARKEYVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A $5000 reward is being offered as investigators hope to crack a 50-year-old case involving the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl who was last seen at a Barkeyville Truck Stop.

Patricia Seelbaugh, of Grove City, was last seen in the company of friends at the Barkeyville Truck Stop, off Interstate 80 just East of Interstate 79, Venango County, on October 26, 1973.

According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, she was reportedly dropped off with an unknown male at a residence in the area commonly known as Hallville, located just outside of Grove City, Mercer County. It was reportedly after midnight. She has not been seen since.

At the time of her disappearance, she was described as 5’0″ tall, weighing 98 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.



Patricia wore reading glasses but left them behind.

The computer-generated image below shows what she may look like now.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PSP Mercer at 724-662-6162 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

