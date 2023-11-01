Featured Local Job: Retail Sales Associate

Heeter Lumber, Inc. has an opening for a Retail Sales Associate.

Join our team as a Retail Sales Associate and be part of a dynamic retail environment. We offer competitive compensation, opportunities for career growth, and a supportive team atmosphere. Apply today to start your journey with us!

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Employee discount

Health insurance

Paid time off

Shift:

Day shift

Weekly day range:

Monday to Friday

Rotating weekends

Responsibilities:

Provide exceptional customer service by assisting customers with product selection, inquiries, and purchases.

Maintain a clean and organized sales floor, ensuring products are properly displayed and stocked.

Process sales transactions accurately and efficiently using the point-of-sale system.

Meet or exceed sales goals by actively promoting and upselling products.

Stay up-to-date on product knowledge to effectively communicate features and benefits to customers.

Handle customer complaints or concerns in a professional and timely manner.

Collaborate with team members to achieve store objectives and maintain a positive work environment.

Qualifications:

Strong organizational skills with the ability to multitask and prioritize tasks effectively.

Previous experience in the construction industry or related field is preferred.

Excellent time management skills to ensure efficient use of work hours.

Effective communication skills in English, both verbal and written.

Ability to work in a fast-paced retail environment and adapt to changing priorities.

Friendly and approachable demeanor with a passion for providing outstanding customer service.

Must be able to lift up to 80lbs.

Experience:

Hardware/buiding materials sales or equal construction: 2 years (Required)

License/Certification:

Forklift Certification (Required)

Work Location: In person – 402 W Broad St, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For more information, visit here.



