Frank E. Seneca, 76, of Summit, passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness on Sunday October 8, 2023.

He was born in Battipaglia, Italy on October 6, 1947 a son of the late Alfredo and Maria DeSantis Liguori.

He was adopted by Olga and Felice Seneca who gave him a loving home in Oil City.

Frank graduated from Venango Catholic High School and Gannon College where he was a member of Alpha Phi Delta Fraternity.

He worked at GE for 37 years until his retirement and was a member of All Saints Catholic Church.

Frank was known as “Mr Fix-It” and enjoyed sports, especially Italian soccer, the Boston Celtics, and the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.

He was an avid reader and enjoyed music, playing poker and gardening.

He also loved visiting family in Italy and showing his family where he grew up.

His favorite vacation spots were Rome, Venice, Capri, Salerno, and Florence.

Frank enjoyed the company of friends and family.

He had many dear friends including Settimio “Sam” Guerriero (Deceased) with whom he loved playing card games.

He loved taking short trips to Niagara Falls, remembering his honeymoon with his wife almost 50 years ago.

He also loved coaching his sons in baseball and basketball.

Many of Frank’s special moments were just being in the presence of his granddaughters.

No matter what they were doing, “Papa” had a smile on his face from ear to ear.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Concetta and her husband, Luigi; a sister in law, Anna; and three brothers in law, Giuseppe, Antonio, and Mimmo

Survivors include his wife, Donna Stempka Seneca; two sons, Phillip Seneca (Stephanie Russo-Seneca) of Harborcreek and Patrick Seneca (Kori) of Erie; two grandchildren, Mykaela and Gianna Seneca; six sisters, Tilde, Cleofe, Angela (Primo), Livia (Mario), Enza, and Luisa (Rosario); one brother, Raffaela (Lara); his brother in law, Steve Stempka (Pattie); and many nieces and nephews.

Per Frank’s request, funeral services and entombment (Calvary Cemetery) were private for the family.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.

To anyone who may have touched Frank with an ounce of kindness, he wishes to “thank you so very much!” from the bottom of his once healthy heart.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/pennsylvania/erie.

