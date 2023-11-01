Janet Lois Young, 92, of Fairmount City (Frogtown), passed away Monday afternoon, October 30, 2023, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on February 22, 1931, in Frogtown, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Eleanor (Hepler) Herman.

Janet was married on February 11, 1949, to Harold Eugene Young and he preceded her in death on March 1, 1999.

She worked at the Riverside Bakery in Clarion for many years.

She attended the Leasure Run United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Kevin A. Young and his wife, Kelley of Hickory, North Carolina, and Carter R. Young and his wife, Marcy of Fairmount City, four grandchildren, Kristophor Young and his wife, ShuTsen Liu, Kody Young and his wife, Kerry, Dustin Young and his wife, Abby, and Hope Eggleton and her husband, Davey, and six great grandchildren, Aribella, Lilyana, Heath, Landon, Amelia, and Asher.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Clifford Young, and two sisters, Evelyn Whitehead, and Mary Lou Gourley.

Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral Service will be on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Bruce Wilson officiating.

Interment will be in the Salem Cemetery in Frogtown.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.